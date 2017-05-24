May 24Solasto Corp

* Says Toho Holdings Co Ltd will increase stake in the company to 10.7 percent from 4.7 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the company

* Says current second biggest shareholder of the company Cayman Islands-based CJP NC HOLDINGS, L.P. will cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 13.9 percent

* Change effective on May 29

* Says CREDIT SUISSE (HONG KONG) LIMITED will acquire 27,958 voting rights (9.2 percent voting power) of the company

