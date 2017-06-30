Shooting injures 17 people at Little Rock nightclub
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
June 30 Solekia Ltd:
* Says Freesia Macross Corporation has purchased 144,900 additional shares of the company, from Beji Sasaki, the current Chairman of the Board in the company
* Freesia Macross has become the top major shareholder of the company, with 23.9 percent voting rights, up from 6.9 percent
* Beji Sasaki has become the third major shareholder of the company, with 21.9 percent voting rights, down from 38.9 percent
* Effective date June 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dwSzqQ
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
July 1 At least 17 people were wounded after gunfire erupted at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, early on Saturday, police said on social media.
STRASBOURG, France, July 1 Leaders from the United States, Russia and across Europe paid tribute to Helmut Kohl as the architect of German reunification and a driving force for European integration on Saturday.
ST PETERSBURG, July 1 FIFA President Gianni Infantino signalled that he is in favour of introducing video assistant referees (VAR) at next year's World Cup following its success at the Confederations Cup, although he conceded the system needs to be improved.