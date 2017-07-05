July 5 Soleno Therapeutics Inc
* Soleno Therapeutics announces successful completion of FDA
meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
* Soleno Therapeutics Inc says positive guidance received
on key elements of phase III program
* Soleno Therapeutics Inc says expects to initiate pivotal
phase III clinical trial by year-end 2017
* Soleno Therapeutics -FDA expressed support for change in
hyperphagia score, without a change in weight, compared to
placebo as primary endpoint for study
