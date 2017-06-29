BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Zazu Metals Corporation:
* Solitario and Zazu arrangement agreement receives overwhelming shareholder approval
* Arrangement is expected to close on or about July 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
* Roche, others expanding into digital devices (Adds details about push to connect medical devices)