BRIEF-Viacom announces 2 new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
April 19 Soliton Systems KK :
* Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned unit Synthesis Corp, which is mainly engaged in business including design and sale of LSI, effective on July 1
* Says the unit Synthesis Corp will be dissolved after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yQN3Z7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.