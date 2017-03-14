March 15 Solium Capital Inc

* Solium releases 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results

* Solium Capital Inc - revenue increased by 12% to $18.9 million for q4 of 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.016

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$25.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Solium Capital Inc - cash on hand as at december 31, 2016 totaled $63.7 million with no debt on balance sheet

* Solium Capital Inc - solium expects incremental investment, predominantly in product development, of between $10 and $15 million over a 24 month period