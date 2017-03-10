BRIEF-True Heading appoints Anders Bergström as new CEO
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 10 Solocal Group SA:
* Requested from Euronext Paris that the trading of its shares (local FR0012938884) resumes from the opening of the Paris stock exchange on Friday March 10, 2017
* Says proceedings initiated by Benjamin Jayet for obtaining a decision on merits of annulment of certain decisions taken at December 15 AGM recalled in press release of March 8 are still ongoing
* Court of Appeal of Versailles by a decision rendered on March 9, 2017, upheld the order of the President of The Commercial Court of Nanterre of January 13, 2017
* Says settlement and delivery of rights issue and allocation of free shares and settlement of securities subscribe by creditors to occur on March 13
* Says total shares subscribed by creditors pursuant to share capital increase without preferential subscription rights for an amount of 363.2 million euros ($384.6 million)including issue premium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.
* Police consider possible criminal action (Adds London mayor letter, Boris Johnson comment)