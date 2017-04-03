BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as CFO
* Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer
April 3 SOLON EIENDOM ASA:
* SOLD 58 HOMES WITH A TOTAL SALES VALUE OF NOK 407 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2017 COMPARED TO 41 HOMES WITH A TOTAL SALES VALUE OF NOK 245 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2016
* AVERAGE PRICE PER HOME FOR QUARTER 1 WAS NOK 7.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO NOK 6.7 MILLION IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF LAST YEAR
* VBL Therapeutics announces appointment of Dr. Corinne Epperly as U.S. Chief Operating Officer
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals presented data from phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis at the eular 2017 annual meeting