April 3 SOLON EIENDOM ASA:

* SOLD 58 HOMES WITH A TOTAL SALES VALUE OF NOK 407 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2017 COMPARED TO 41 HOMES WITH A TOTAL SALES VALUE OF NOK 245 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2016

* AVERAGE PRICE PER HOME FOR QUARTER 1 WAS NOK 7.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO NOK 6.7 MILLION IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF LAST YEAR