BRIEF-Huntsman enters into 17th amendment to credit agreemen with JPMorgan Chase Bank
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
May 8 (Reuters) -
* Some Facebook users were unable to access Facebook briefly due to a technical issue earlier on Monday; co has now fixed the issue - Facebook spokesman Further company coverage:
* Huntsman Corp says on June 15, co's unit entered into seventeenth amendment to credit agreemen with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A - sec filing
* Enerflex announces strategic acquisition of a US based contract compression business for u$106 million
* Tesla Inc close to agreeing on plan for china production plant - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : https://bloom.bg/2sjAbjP Further company coverage: