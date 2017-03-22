March 22 PSA:

* PSA eyes closure of research and development activities at Garenne-Colombes, but will keep sales/after-sales business at site -trade unions

* 1,650 engineering staff at Garenne site to relocate to other sites near Paris - trade unions

* PSA planning to invest extra 60 million euros ($65 million) at Carrieres-sous-Poissy site near Paris - trade unions

* PSA announced earlier in March deal to buy Opel from GM

