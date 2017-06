March 29 Sompo Holdings Inc

* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)

* Transaction amount is about $6.3 billion

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. will delist from New York Stock Exchange after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/FLFB9N

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)