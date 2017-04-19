April 19 Sompo Holdings Inc

* Says unit Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. will issue third series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 billion yen

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Bonds interest rate at 1.06 percent for the first ten years and at six month Euro-yen Libor + 1.81 percent after the ten years

* Bonds maturity on April 26, 2077

* Subscription date on April 19 and payment date on April 26

* Says Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd will be underwriter

* The bonds is used for security deposit, investment fund and operation fund

