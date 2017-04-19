April 19 Sompo Holdings Inc
* Says unit Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. will issue
third series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 billion yen
* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen and issue price at
100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Bonds interest rate at 1.06 percent for the first ten
years and at six month Euro-yen Libor + 1.81 percent after the
ten years
* Bonds maturity on April 26, 2077
* Subscription date on April 19 and payment date on April 26
* Says Shinkin Securities Co.,Ltd will be underwriter
* The bonds is used for security deposit, investment fund
and operation fund
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nsBKYk
(Beijing Headline News)