BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 SONETEL AB (PUBL):
* JAN-MARCH REVENUE SEK 6.5 MILLION VERSUS SEK 5.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* JAN-MARCH OPERATING LOSS SEK 1.2 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT SEK 0.2 MILLION YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group