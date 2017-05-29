BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 29 SONGA BULK AS:
* POTENTIAL ISSUANCE OF 5-YEAR SENIOR SECURED BOND
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
* MAY ISSUE A 5-YEAR SENIOR SECURED BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing