UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says its preliminary 2016 net profit up 43.1 percent y/y at 902.3 million yuan ($131.40 million)
* Says it sees Q1 net profit up 20-40 percent y/y at 232.9-271.7 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mvwLWf; bit.ly/2m2olrS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8670 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources