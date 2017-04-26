April 26Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 10 percent to 50 percent, or to be 124.2 million yuan to 169.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (113 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BMZCK5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)