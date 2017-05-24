UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd
* Says board elects Chen Fuquan as chairman
* Says it plans to acquire 60 percent stake in Suzhou auto air conditioning firm for 202.4 million yuan ($29.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rPnxa9; bit.ly/2rSWHgr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources