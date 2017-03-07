March 7 Sonic Automotive Inc:

* Sonic Automotive announces pricing of $250 million of senior subordinated notes

* Sonic automotive inc - pricing of its private offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior subordinated notes due 2027

* Sonic automotive inc - notes were priced at 100% of par, resulting in a yield to maturity of 6.125% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: