BRIEF-Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
March 7 Sonic Automotive Inc:
* Sonic automotive inc - pricing of its private offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior subordinated notes due 2027
* Sonic automotive inc - notes were priced at 100% of par, resulting in a yield to maturity of 6.125% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING