May 11 Sonic Foundry Inc:
* Sonic Foundry announces fiscal 2017 second quarter
financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to $8.6 million
* Sonic foundry inc says billings totaled $9.2 million in
q2 of 2017, a decline of 10% compared to last year's same period
* Sonic Foundry Inc says unearned revenue from services and
products decreased $1.4 million, or 10% to $12.7 million as of
march 31, 2017
* Sonic foundry -announced a restructuring that targets a
reduction in corporate overhead expenses between $2 and $3
million annually
* Sonic foundry inc -announced a restructuring that targets
reduces level of revenue required to break-even by approximately
$3 to $4 million
* Sonic foundry -restructuring plans include reducing
headcount and consolidating certain functional areas,
re-organizing sales team
* Sonic foundry inc says restructuring initiatives will
result in a non-material charge to fiscal q3 earnings
* Sonic foundry inc says withdrawing previously issued
annual guidance and will re-evaluate providing guidance at start
of next fiscal year
