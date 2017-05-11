BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Sonic Foundry Inc:
* Q2 loss per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to $8.6 million
* Sonic Foundry Inc- billings totaled $9.2 million in Q2 of 2017, a decline of 10% compared to last year's same period
* Sonic Foundry Inc- withdrawing previously issued annual guidance and will re-evaluate providing guidance at start of next fiscal year Source text: (bit.ly/2q6Bt12) Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros Further company coverage: