May 11 Sonic Foundry Inc:

* Q2 loss per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue fell 11 percent to $8.6 million

* Sonic Foundry Inc- billings totaled $9.2 million in Q2 of 2017, a decline of 10% compared to last year's same period

* Sonic Foundry Inc- withdrawing previously issued annual guidance and will re-evaluate providing guidance at start of next fiscal year Source text: (bit.ly/2q6Bt12) Further company coverage: