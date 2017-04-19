CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides at the open as financials, energy weigh
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
April 19 Sonoco Products Co
* Sonoco increases common stock dividend by 5.4 percent
* Declared a $.39 per share quarterly common stock dividend, a 5.4 percent increase from previous quarterly dividend of $.37/ share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
* Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share