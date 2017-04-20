April 20 Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 sales $1.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.17 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products - full-year 2017 base earnings guidance has been updated to a range of $2.73 to $2.83

* Sonoco Products - first-quarter 2017 sales for consumer packaging segment were $482 million, compared with $527 million in 2016

* Sonoco Products - base earnings for Q2 of 2017 are estimated to be in range of $0.67 to $0.73 per diluted share

* First-Quarter 2017 sales for paper and industrial converted products segment were $443 million, up from $423 million in 2016

* Sonoco Products - 2017 operating cash flow and free cash flow are expected to be approximately $470 million and $125 million, respectively

* Sonoco Products - Q1 2017 GAAP results included $0.06 per diluted share, after tax, in restructuring costs and acquisition-related expenses

* Sonoco Products - actively exploring further growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions in consumer packaging and protective solutions

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: