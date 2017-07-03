UPDATE 3-Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
July 3Sonoscape Medical Corp :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 109.7 percent to 127.7 percent, or to be 70 million yuan to 76 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (33.4 million yuan)
* Says increased gross margin as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GciBGc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares rise 2.3 percent to top of MDAX (Adds sources, background, link to Breakingviews)
* Immunoprecise to acquire U-Protein and announces $4 mln financing
LONDON, July 4 French pharmaceutical and chemicals group Novacap is set to raise a €225m add-on term loan to back acquisitions, banking sources said.