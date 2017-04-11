April 11Sonoscape Medical Corp :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 33.7 percent to 57.3 percent, or to be 8.5 million yuan to 10 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (6.4 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

