May 16 SONOVA HOLDING AG

* FY GROUP SALES OF CHF 2,395.7 - UP 15.3% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND 15.6% IN SWISS FRANCS

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.30 PER SHARE - INCREASE OF 9.5%, NORMALIZED PAYOUT RATIO OF 41%

* OUTLOOK FOR FY 2017/18 - CONSOLIDATED SALES ANTICIPATED TO GROW BY 10% TO 12% AND NORMALIZED EBITA TO RISE BY 10% TO 14%, BOTH MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* FY NORMALIZED EBITA OF CHF 481.4 MILLION - UP 12.1% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND 11.8% IN SWISS FRANCS

* FY REPORTED INCOME AFTER TAXES WAS CHF 356.2 MILLION, UP 3.0% FROM PREVIOUS YEAR