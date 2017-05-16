BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 16 Sonova Holding AG
* Says outlook for fy 2017/18 - consolidated sales anticipated to grow by 10% to 12% and normalized ebita to rise by 10% to 14%, both measured in local currencies
* Says proposed dividend of chf 2.30 per share
* Sonova says expect continued solid growth in sales and profitability in both hearing instruments and cochlear implants segments during 2017/18
* Says expect overall sales to grow in range of 10%-12% in local currencies
* Sonova says before one-time costs related to audionova in both 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years, we expect a corresponding increase in ebita of 10%-14% in local currencies
* Isodiol international inc. Commences approval process for its pharmaceutical products through brazilian health regulatory agency (anvisa)
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types