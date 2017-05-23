May 23 Sonus Networks Inc:
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in
real-time communications software solutions
* Sonus Networks Inc - transaction values combined company
at an enterprise value of approximately $745 million
* Sonus Networks Inc - deal expected to be substantially
accretive to Sonus' non-GAAP EPS in 2018
* Sonus Networks Inc - deal projected to have annual cost
synergies of $40-$50 million by end of 2018
* Sonus Networks Inc - post-annualized synergies, combined
co expected to generate at least $100 million in annual EBITDA,
with 2020 EBITDA seen to be approximately $140 million
* Sonus Networks Inc - transaction has been unanimously
approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Sonus Networks Inc - combined company will have an
estimated net cash position of $40 million to $45 million at
time of close
* Sonus Networks Inc - combined company to issue about 50
million shares to Genband's equity owners and $22.5 million of
consideration in form of an unsecured note
* Sonus Networks Inc - Sonus and Genband shareholders will
each own approximately 50% of combined company
* Sonus Networks Inc says chief executive officer of
combined company will be dolan
* Sonus Networks Inc says Daryl Raiford, chief financial
officer of Genband, will serve as chief financial officer of
combined company
* Sonus Networks Inc says board of combined company will
have five representatives designated by Genband and four
representatives designated by Sonus
* Sonus Networks Inc says Sonus reconfirms its q2 2017 and
full year 2017 outlook
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $53.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $253.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sonus Networks Inc - intends to update its guidance to
include Genband following close of transaction, which is
expected to occur in second half of 2017
* Sonus Networks Inc - each Sonus shareholder will receive
one share of common stock in combined company for each existing
Sonus share they own
