UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
Feb 27 Soochow Securities Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost venture capital management unit's capital by 2.0 billion yuan ($290.96 million) to 4.0 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lf6rOn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8739 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Asking the German lower house to debate the euro zone's decision to give Greece a new credit lifeline could lead to market uncertainty, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, June 16 In property-obsessed Singapore, the future and value of one house has gripped the nation due to an extraordinary feud between the children of the island state's founding father.