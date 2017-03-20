BRIEF-Cypressfirst believes Cypress Semiconductor's board needs further change
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing
March 20 Soosan INT Co Ltd :
* Says Lee Seung Seok resigned from co-CEO
* Says company's the other co-CEO, Jung Seok Hyun, will begin to serve as CEO
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Fyf6hN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Cypressfirst says it continues to believe that Cypress Semiconductor board needs further change - SEC filing
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,608.35 times amount on offer
* SecureAuth launches advanced security for Microsoft's office 365 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: