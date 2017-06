June 26 SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA:

* SOPRA STERIA: PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF KENTOR

* PLANS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF KENTOR, A SWEDISH COMPANY WHOLLY OWNED BY NORWEGIAN GROUP TELECOMPUTING

* IF ACQUISITION OF KENTOR IS APPROVED, SOPRA STERIA COULD CONSOLIDATE KENTOR IN ITS ACCOUNTS IN H2 2017