BRIEF-Microchip enters into amendment to amended, restated credit agreement
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
May 26 SOPRANO OYJ:
* SOPRANO GROUP AND CLANED GROUP SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* FunctionX Inc says company has determined to accept Nasdaq staff's delisting determination
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: