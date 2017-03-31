March 31 Sorl Auto Parts Inc

* Sorl Auto Parts reports approximately 40 pct rise in net income in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $300 million

* Q4 sales rose 45.7 percent to $82.9 million

* For fiscal year 2017, management expects net income attributable to stockholders to be approximately $21.0 million

* "Experiencing increased orders in the first half of the year"