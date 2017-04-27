BRIEF-Commercial Metals says costs associated with sale of CMC Cometals to be about $10 mln
* Commercial metals co says estimates costs associated with sale of cmc cometals are expected to be approximately $10.0 million - sec filing
April 27 Soroban Capital GP LLC:
* Soroban Capital GP LLC reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Praxair Inc as of April 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2qc9cGR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Sutherland asset management corporation announces sale and issuance of $65.0 million senior secured notes due 2022