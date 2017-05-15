May 15 Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Acuity Brands Inc - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 5,200 shares in Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Cigna Corp - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017:(bit.ly/2pQ4JVX) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju)