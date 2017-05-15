May 15 Soros Fund Management:
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 233,500 shares
in Activision Blizzard Inc
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Facebook Inc by
80.4 pct to 638,086 class A shares
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 32,100 shares
in Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Hewlett Packard
Enterprise from 1.1 million shares to 3.2 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017:(bit.ly/2pQ4JVX)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016:(bit.ly/2lHSLju)