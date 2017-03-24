BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
March 24 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento Therapeutics- on March 23, 2017, co, units, Hercules entered into a fourth amendment to that certain loan and security agreement
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - loan agreement provides for a term loan of up to $75.0 million, subject to funding in multiple tranches
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - under amendment, hercules reduced minimum amount of unrestricted cash that company must maintain under loan agreement
* Sorrento Therapeutics-as per amendment, co to repay to hercules, without repayment penalty, $20.0 million of outstanding principal, unpaid interest accrued thereon
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - under amendment, parties agreed to change date by which company must achieve a fundraising milestone
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - in accordance with amendment, on March 23, 2017, company repaid repayment amount Source text:(bit.ly/2mXTlpH) Further company coverage:
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.