BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
March 16 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Sorrento Therapeutics - as a result of acquisitions, other one-time items occurring late in Q4 2016, it is unable to file form 10-K within prescribed time period
* Sorrento Therapeutics - will require additional time to ensure adequate disclosure of certain information required to be included in the form 10-K Source text: (bit.ly/2mvpx3y) Further company coverage:
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest