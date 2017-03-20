BRIEF-Shailja Commercial Trade Frenzy says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10
* Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:
* Sorrento and Wildcat announce resolution
* Sorrento Therapeutics - reached mutual resolution with wildcat capital with respect to Wildcat's seeking of inspection of co's private placement
* Sorrento Therapeutics - co and Wildcat have engaged in talks relating to steps needed to undertake in order to increase Sorrento's shareholder value
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - as part of its core immuno-oncology business, sorrento is preparing to file an IND for at least one car-T phase I study
* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc - Sorrento makes no admission of liability or wrongdoing in connection with Wildcat's inspection demand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to reconsider splitting of shares in the ratio of 1:10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
BERLIN, June 15 Germany continued its push against European Central Bank policy on Thursday, when a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives asserted the ECB has damaged the European project with its bond buying programme and could only regain trust by scaling back its ultra-loose monetary policy.