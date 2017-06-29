BRIEF-Integrum to start subsidiary in China in summer 2017
* TO START SUBSIDIARY IN CHINA IN SUMMER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29Sosei Group Corp
* Says its unit Heptares Therapeutics and PeptiDream Inc , a public Tokyo-based biopharmaceutical company, have entered into a strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialise novel therapeutics targeting an undisclosed G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) with an important role in inflammatory diseases
* Danaher - On June 30, DH Europe Finance issued Eur 250 million of floating rate senior notes due 2022, Eur 600 million of 1.200% senior notes due 2027
* Daiichi Sankyo announces top-line results from phase 3 global clinical development program evaluating mirogabalin in pain syndromes