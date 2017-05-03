BRIEF-UMP Healthcare says Jiang Tianfan resigned as executive director
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Sosei Group Corp :
* Says co's wholly owned subsidiary Sosei R&D Limited signs an investment agreement with MiNA (Holdings) Limited, which is the holding company of UK-based bio-medical firm MiNA Therapeutics Limited
* According to the agreement, the company will pay 35 million pounds for a 25.6 percent voting power and 140 million pounds for the options for potentially 100 percent stake of MiNA
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6SpKZ9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: