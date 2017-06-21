June 21 Sotheby's
* Sotheby's says on June 2, 1334 york, Llc and Sotheby's
entered first amendment to loan agreement and guaranty of
recourse carveouts - SEC filing
* Sotheby's - amendment modifies amount of net worth which
Sotheby's must maintain; reduced from $425 million to $325
million
* Sotheby's - amendment modifies loan agreement as follows;
1334 york, llc is partially prepaying loan in amount of $32
million on July 3, 2017
* Sotheby's -amendment modifies that 1334 york, lcc to make
annual prepayments on loan each July from any excess cash flow,
in amount not to exceed $25 million
