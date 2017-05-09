UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Sotherly Hotels Inc:
* Sotherly hotels inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Qtrly FFO per share and unit $0.32
* Qtrly adjusted FFO available to common holders per share and unit $0.32
* Qtrly total revenue $38.7 million versus $37.8 million
* Sotherly Hotels Inc -sees FY total revenue $156 million to $158.5 million
* Sees FY FFO per share and unit $1.07 to $1.12
* Sotherly Hotels Inc - sees FY adjusted ffo available to common holders per share and unit $1.02 to $1.10
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources