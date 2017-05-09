May 9 Sotherly Hotels Inc:

* Sotherly hotels inc. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Qtrly FFO per share and unit $0.32

* Qtrly adjusted FFO available to common holders per share and unit $0.32

* Qtrly total revenue $38.7 million versus $37.8 million

* Sotherly Hotels Inc -sees FY total revenue $156 million to $158.5 million

* Sees FY FFO per share and unit $1.07 to $1.12

* Sotherly Hotels Inc - sees FY adjusted ffo available to common holders per share and unit $1.02 to $1.10

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S