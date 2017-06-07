June 7 Soundwill Holdings Ltd:

* Asiaciti Investments Ltd entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Glory Genius International Investment Ltd

* Agreement for a consideration of HK$455.6 million

* Deal in relation to sale and purchase of entire issued share capital of Honest Merit International Group and assignment of sale loan

* Net proceeds from disposal currently estimated to be approximately HK$388.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: