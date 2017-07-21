BRIEF-Soupman ‍Inc says entered debtor-in-possession loan in connection with chapter 11 proceeding - SEC filing

July 21 (Reuters) - Soupman Inc:

* In connection with chapter 11 case, co, original Soupman, Kiosk Concepts, Soupman Lending entered debtor-in-possession loan, security agreement

* DIP loan agreement provides for a senior secured super priority term loan in a principal amount of up to $1.7 million - SEC filing

* Loan maturity date of debtor-in-possession loan agreement is earliest of August 31, 2017

* Under DIP loan agreement, event of default includes removal or replacement of board, chief restructuring officer, or CEO