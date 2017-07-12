FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Source Energy says expects to earn revenue from its fourth sahara unit during Q4 2017
July 12, 2017 / 12:25 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Source Energy says expects to earn revenue from its fourth sahara unit during Q4 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Source Energy Services Ltd

* Source Energy Services provides an update and announces upcoming earnings release

* Expected source will land its first unit train of proppant at fox creek in q3 of 2017

* Sees terminal will be fully completed during q4 of 2017

* Source expects to be earning revenue from its fourth sahara unit during the fourth quarter of 2017

* Source Energy Services - source's third sahara unit is currently under construction and expected to be earning revenue in the third quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

