BRIEF-Lite-on Semiconductor says 2016 dividend record date is July 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 25
June 15 Sourcenext Corp
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15
* Says two entities will cooperate on the sale of application named Agent - do not disturb & more, in Japan
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xKO9mW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 22 Open Fiber CEO Tommaso Pompei tells a parliamentary hearing:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15