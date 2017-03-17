March 17 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc:
* Net 1 UEPS -South African constitutional court gave order
regarding continued payment of social grants when current
contract between cash paymaster and Sassa expires
* Net 1 UEPS -essentially, current contract between cps and
sassa has been extended for a further period of 12 months under
current contract's terms
* Net 1 UEPS -Sassa, cash paymaster to ensure payment of
social grants to grant beneficiaries from 1 April until entity
other than CPS is able to do so
* Net 1 UEPS -declaration of invalidity of contract is
further suspended for 12-month period from 1 April 2017
