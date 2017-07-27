FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 hours ago
BRIEF-South Carolina Electric & Gas Co and Santee Cooper agree to amount of guaranty payments from Toshiba
July 27, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-South Carolina Electric & Gas Co and Santee Cooper agree to amount of guaranty payments from Toshiba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - SCANA Corp:

* South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Santee Cooper agree to amount of guaranty payments from Toshiba

* Toshiba to pay $2.17 billion for guaranty of obligations of westinghouse electric company under EPC contract for 2 new nuclear units at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station

* in agreement, Toshiba commits to make payments in a series of installments over a period beginning in oct 2017 and ending in sept 2022

* certain of the payments may be satisfied by distributions through the bankruptcy court process from WEC to SCE&G and SANTEE COOPER

