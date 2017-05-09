BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 South Jersey Industries Inc:
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.47
* Qtrly economic eps per diluted share $0.72
* South Jersey Industries Inc - projecting an economic eps target for 2017 between $1.14 and $1.20
* South Jersey Industries Inc - do not anticipate additional dilution this year nor do we have additional plans to raise further equity in 2017
* Qtrly total operating revenues $425.8 million versus. $333 million - sec filing
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $362.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2qVCcPB Further company coverage:
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.