BRIEF-Whole Foods Market enters into a change of control agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck
* Whole Foods Market says on June 14, co entered into a change of control letter agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck - sec filing
Feb 23 South Jersey Industries Inc
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* Qtrly gaap EPS per diluted share $0.58
* Qtrly gaap income from continuing operations $46.0 million
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash, the retailer's fourth e-commerce acquisition in less than a year.
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing